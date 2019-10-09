Fleetwood ladies ready to take Full Monty challenge for cancer charity

A bunch of plucky ladies from Fleetwood have decided to raise some well-needed funds for a cancer charity - by doing a Full Monty-style strip.

They will brave the audience with their dazzling routine during a night of fund-raising for the charity, Stand Up to Cancer, at Fleetwood’s Marine Hall on Wednesday,November 20 from 8pm onwards.

The two main organisers of the event are Val Barton, known locally as the president of Fleetwood and Cleveleys Lions, and Karen Tew, who works as the business manager at St Mary’s RC primary School in the town.

Val, 64, of Larkholme, Fleetwood, admits that she and the other girls will be nervous on the night.

But the group of just over a dozen participants all have a keen motivation to help the charity, as each of them has been affected by cancer in some way.

Val said; “It will be scary and noise of us has done anything like this before.

“We have just started learning our routine but thankfully we have a bit of time yet to perfect it. We will all be removing our tops but the routine means we will each have a very large feather to cover us!

Val said some of the women had received treatment for cancer in the past and the others had lost family members through the killer disease.

She said; “I lost a nephew, by brother-in-law, a niece, a nephew - it is a horrible thing for anyone to have to go through.”

Karen, 51, said: “it was my idea, I was inspired by seeing it on TV, but I will be terrified!”

The ladies are being coached in their routine by Wendy Raw, who has choreography experience through her involvement with Thornton Cleveleys Operatic Society.

On the night there will be a number of entertainments on offer apart from the Full Monty dance.

The event will be compered by Flakefleet Primary School head Dave McPartlin

Fylde coast-based comedian Ryan Gleeson will the proving the humour, while song and dance numbers will be performed by members of Thornton Cleveleys Operatic Society.

There will also be a performance by the duo Chique and popular rock band, The Blue Pig Orchestra.

On there night there will be a giant raffle and auction in a bid to boost the sumn raised.

Tickets to the show have sold out but Val is appealing for bigger auction prizes and can be contacted on 07923 430215 or at valeriebarton5@gmail.com