Fleetwood football fan to renew vows with wife after health nightmare

A battling Cod Army fan is to return to his beloved Highbury – to show his love for his beloved wife.

Alan Morley was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease after falling in the garden and was told he had only between two and five years to live.

But five years on, the former season ticket holder is set to return after he and wife Helen won the club’s Win a Wedding competition with a lavish ceremony in the Parkside Suite.

They have been married 16 years and will return later this season to renew their vows.

Alan, who is now quadriplegic due to the rapid progression of the disease, stopped going to matches when his condition became too much to watch Joey Barton’s men.

Helen (44) and Alan (46) entered the Win a Wedding competition on social media, along with hundreds of others, but it was Alan whose name was chosen at random.

“I couldn’t believe it when Al told me he’d won the competition,” said Helen. “We’ve been talking about renewing our vows for a while, so it’s perfect timing.

“We had a really small wedding the first time round when the children were little, so this is a great opportunity for us to do it again and have a proper day.

“We have had so much support from our friends and family over recent years, and we can’t wait to celebrate our love with them in a place where we have so many fond memories.”

Richard Simkin, chief operating officer at Fleetwood Town, said “What an absolutely lovely couple to win the competition.

“We have met with them and they are both so excited to announce this great news.

“It’s a dream come true for them, and with their personal circumstances aside, it’s the perfect chance for them to thank their friends and family for the support they’ve provided.

“We decided to run the competition so we could promote the packages on offer at the Parkside Suite that are available seven days per week – outside of first team fixtures.

“We have a wedding license too, so we can offer the full package and tailor to all budgets.

“I am truly touched by this amazing story, and I’m delighted that we can offer them the opportunity to renew their vows.”

Helen and Alan have three children, Sam, Olivia and Emily, who are all over the moon that their parents will be renewing their vows.

“For my parents to have won the chance to be able to renew their vows means so much to me and my family,” said 17-year-old Emily.

“The dedication my parents have always had towards my siblings and I, and towards each other, is incredibly inspiring.

“This wedding will mean so much to our family and we’ll all be able to look back and fondly remember the celebration of their love, despite all the adversities they face - I’ll especially enjoy it considering I was too young to remember their first wedding!

“The fact that the wedding takes place at Fleetwood Town is even more of a treat as my dad is one of Fleetwood’s biggest supporters, and I remember him constantly taking me down to watch the games when he still could. I really can’t wait for the wedding and I’m absolutely elated that they won such a great prize - they really deserve it.”

The Morley’s don’t have too long to wait for this special day, as they’ve set a date for next year.

Visit www.fleetwoodtownfc.com/functions-and-events to find out more.

