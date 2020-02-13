Fleetwood couple say thanks to charity with a close shave

A former bricklayer stoically battling through a number of health problems has been given a major mobility boost.

John Reed, 53, of Warwick Place, Fleetwood, who suffers from a serious back injury and scoliosis, was told last November that he has prostate cancer.

It was a further blow to John, whose already existing mobility problems meant he was struggling to get about on crutches.

But through nursing staff at the Windmill Macmillan Centre in Blackpool, John and his partner Shelley Smith were put in touch with their ‘angel’ - beauty pageant contestant Shannon Green.

Shannon, 20, is taking part in the Miss International UK pageant finals, and as part of her promotion efforts she is supporting Macmillan.

When the Shannon heard about John’s struggles to get about, she contacted Mobility 2000 and they provided a mobility scooter for John.

He received the machine on his birthday last week.

And Shelley, 50, has been so grateful of the support from Macmillan, she has had her head shaved to raise money for the charity, with £500 raised so far.

Shelley Smith gets her head shaved for charity with the help of partner John Reed and friend Shannon Green.

The shave was carried out by staff from the Hair Lounge, on Poulton Road, Fleetwood.

Shelley, who dressed up as Addams Family character Uncle Fester for the head shave, said: “When John received the news he had prostate cancer it was just terrible - on top of all his other health problems with diabetes and epilepsy. But he is a proud man and just gets on with things.

“We couldn’t afford a mobility scooter so when Shannon got this one for John it was brilliant - she’s our angel.

“I had my head shaved because I wanted to help Macmillan, they’ve given John so much support since his diagnosis, and we’re going to raise more for them.”

John, who grew up in the town, added: “I would never have got a scooter, it’s brilliant, like a new lease of life for me, thanks to Shannon.”

Shannon, of Tarn Road, Thornton, but formerly of Fleetwood, has had family members affected by cancer and said: “I am always happy to support Macmillan and was really happy to help John.”

Shelley, with support from Shannon, is staging another fundraiser for Macmillan at The Steamer pub On Queens Terrace, Fleetwood, this Sunday.

The event, which takes from 2pm to 8pm, which feature live music, a bouncy castle, a raffle and an auction.

Music will come from The Atmospherics, The Swim, Vampire and singer Solomon Couch.



Shannon Green (left) with Shelley Smith