Running until February, Fleetwood Moves Dance and Health pilot programme is for people of all abilities and is designed to improve the town’s physical and mental health.

The sessions follow on from the successful Let’s Move Micro Summer Festival at Marine Hall in July.

Fleetwood Moves, funded by Arts Council England, begins on October 21 with weekly ballet classes as well as Fleetwood Fusion inclusive sessions and specialist dance and movement classes for people living with Parkinson’s Disease and their friends and family.

Fleetwood Moves brings community dancing sessions to Fleetwood

The hour-long sessions on Thursdays take place at Barbara Jackson’s School of Dance at Farmer Parrs Animal World.

The classes begin at 10am with open ballet suitable for all levels aged 18 plus. They are led by professional dancer, Aimee Williamson and cost £4.50.

Fleetwood Fusion at 11.30am is an inclusive class suitable for adults with and without disabilities. Led by LPM Dance’s George Adams and Helen Gould, these sessions are fun, creative and energising, drawing on a range of dance styles and diverse music. Admission is £3.50.

The Dance and Parkinson’s fun specialist sessions are led by LPM’s Helen Gould at 2pm and can be done seated and/or standing. They are priced £3.50 including tea and coffee afterwards.