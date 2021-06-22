Covid-19 vaccine van coming to Blackpool and St Annes for mobile appointments

People aged 18 and over are being urged to take advantage of the vaccine van which will offer jabs on a drop-in basis.

The van will be parked at locations in Blackpool and St Annes for a week from next Monday (June 28), with people who have not yet received their vaccination welcome to turn up without an appointment and receive a Pfizer vaccine that day.

The local NHS is working with GP practices, Blackpool Council and Fylde Council to provide the service in some key local areas on the Fylde coast in a bid to ensure as many people as possible are protected against Covid-19.

The Covid-19 vaccine van will be coming to the Fylde coast next week

Jane Scattergood, director of nursing and quality for NHS Blackpool and NHS Fylde and Wyre Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), who is also vaccines director for Lancashire and South Cumbria, said: “We have enjoyed a great uptake of Covid-19 vaccinations across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, which is great.

“It is brilliant we will have access to this van to provide same-day walk-in vaccinations to those who want one, as it will make it easier for local people in those areas to get a vaccine – they can just turn up, without an appointment.

“I would encourage anyone who is yet to make an appointment for their Covid-19 vaccine to pop over to the van and get a vaccine to they are protected against the virus. We all want to see a return to normality and the only way to get there is to make sure as many people as possible are vaccinated.

“We are working with local GP practices who will provide the staff to support the van and deliver the vaccines when it is in their area. I would like to thank them, as well as our local authority colleagues for their support, in yet another example of how everyone is working together to help us get through this national health crisis.”

Dr Arif Rajpura, director of public health for Blackpool Council, said: “For people of all ages, the vaccine is the best way of protecting yourself and others from getting seriously ill from COVID-19. It also reduces the chance of being hospitalised or suffering the effects of long Covid.

“We are aiming to make it as easy as possible for local people to get their jab, and this mobile service is another innovative way of doing that.

“Whether you are on your lunch break at work, live in the local area or are just passing by, there is no appointment needed. Simply pop in and get vaccinated.”

Coun Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council, said: “It is tremendous that vaccines are now available to everyone over 18 and recent news reports have shown just how much enthusiasm there is among young adults to get the jab. It is our route to normal life and young people understand that.

“Although they are less likely to become seriously ill, their lives have been badly affected in terms of social interaction and economic challenges which disproportionately impact upon young adults. As has been said many times, when it’s offered to you please get the jab, and next week it’s even easier as there’s no need to book.

“Please tell your friends, family members and work colleagues. Let’s spread the word and protect each other.”

The van will be available from 10am to 4pm on the following dates and locations:

Monday 28 June: Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, FY1 4PX

Wednesday 30 June: St Annes United Reformed Church, St George’s Road, St Annes, FY8 2AE

Thursday 1 July: Bickerstaffe Square, Blackpool, FY1 3AH

Friday 2 July: Aldi car park, Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 3AA