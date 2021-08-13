Vaccine van offers Blackpool fans the chance to get Covid jab ahead of Bloomfield Road clash with Cardiff City

A vaccine van will be parked next to Bloomfield Road from 11am to 6pm, allowing supporters the opportunity to receive their jab before they attend Blackpool’s first home Championship match of the season against Cardiff City.

First and second doses of the Astra Zeneca and Pfizer vaccines will be available to anyone who is eligible to receive it. No appointment is needed, and anyone can simply walk-in.

In addition to the pop-up vaccine bus, several members of the first-time squad received their jabs last week, including Matty Virtue and Gary Madine, who have shared pictures of themselves receiving the vaccine across social media to support the programme.

Blackpool FC striker Gary Madine gets the Covid-19 vaccine. A vaccine van will be at Bloomfield Road ahead of the Seasiders’ match with Cardiff City, so supporters can get their jabs

Blackpool Football Club chief executive, Ben Mansford said: “We are pleased to offer our support in such an important initiative, and hope as many supporters as possible take up the offer of receiving their jab on Saturday.

“There has been a fantastic uptake across the country in vaccinations so far, but there is still many more people that haven’t received a dose. We urge anyone who hasn’t yet received their jab to come forward this weekend, as we all continue our push back to normality.”

Dr Arif Rajpura, director of public health for Blackpool, said: ““We’re keen to let younger people know that the COVID-19 vaccination not only provides the best protection against serious illness from COVID-19, but also the potentially harmful effects of long Covid. Long Covid can and does affect all ages – even young people.

“We also want life to return to normal and the vaccine plays a vital role in allowing that to happen. NHS COVID-19 passes are now being required to demonstrate your COVID-19 vaccination status as a condition of entry at some venues and events. They are also used for international travel purposes.

“We are urging those who want to get back to the things they have missed to do so safely and get double jabbed as soon as they can.”