These are the latest Covid cases for each area in the North West as July 19 approaches

Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 4,990,916 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.

It means another 32,548 people tested positive across the nation on Wednesday (July 7).

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Thursday, July 8, 2021), there has been a total of 727,396 confirmed cases since testing began.

There are currently 600 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 123 on ventilation.

A total of 63,896 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,343.

Of these deaths, 18,108 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

Blackburn with Darwen - 23,762

Blackpool - 11,436

Bolton - 34,501

Bury - 20,961

Cheshire East - 24,600

Cheshire West and Chester - 25,330

Cumbria - 31,654

Knowsley - 19,316

Lancashire - 1189,782

Liverpool - 55,808

Manchester - 66,156

Oldham - 27,339

Rochdale - 25,447

Salford - 29,039

Sefton - 27,762

St Helens - 19,041

Stockport - 25,396

Tameside - 21,834

Trafford - 20,813

Warrington - 20,439

Wigan - 35,759

Wirral - 28,068

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.