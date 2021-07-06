These are the areas of Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre with the highest infection rates in the last week
The countdown is on until Covid restrictions are lifted on the 19 July, after Boris Johnson yesterday confirmed his plans for removing all remaining coronavirus rules in England.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 10:12 am
Updated
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 10:15 am
Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.
The latest figures show that 7 neighbourhoods in Blackpool Fylde and Wyre recorded a rate of higher than 400 per 100,000 in the latest seven-day period, the last week in June.
As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods had the highest rates per 100,000 people between 22 and 29 June.
