The North West confirms another 3,945 new Covid cases as Boris Johnson confirms lockdown easing plans

Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 4,930,534 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.

It means another 27,334 people tested positive across the nation on Monday (July 5).

These are the figures for the North West

Workers wait to receive members of the public queue at a temporary Covid-19 testing centre set up a car park in Penrith in Cumbria.

In the North West today (Tuesday, July 6, 2021), there has been a total of 718,486 confirmed cases since testing began, an increase of 3,945 on the previous day.

There are currently 561 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 108 on ventilation.

A total of 63,896 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,310.

Of these deaths, 18,087 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

Blackburn with Darwen - 23,607 (Up from 23,529) +78

Blackpool - 11,224 (Up from 11,154) +70

Bolton - 34,262 (Up from 34,148) +114

Bury - 20,782 (Up from 20,687) +95

Cheshire East - 24,339 (Up from 24,195) +144

Cheshire West and Chester - 25,010 (Up from 24,880) +130

Cumbria - 31,136 (Up from 30,933) +203

Knowsley - 19,115 (Up from 19,040) +75

Lancashire - 118,286 (Up from 117,674) +612

Liverpool - 55,108 (Up from 54,801) +307

Manchester - 65,392 (Up from 65,080) +312

Oldham - 26,973 (Up from 26,787) +186

Rochdale - 25,137 (Up from 24,991) +146

Salford - 28,698 (Up from 28,546) +152

Sefton - 27,397 (Up from 27,231) +166

St Helens - 18,798 (Up from 18,693) +105

Stockport - 25,094 (Up from 24,966) +128

Tameside - 21,560 (Up from 21,416) +144

Trafford - 20,462 (Up from 20,290) +172

Warrington - 20,208 (Up from 20,111) +97

Wigan - 35,279 (Up from 35,050) +229

Wirral - 27,621 (Up from 27,392) +229

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.