North West records nearly 3,000 new Covid cases as Sajid Javid expected to announce when the next stage of restrictions can be lifted
The total number of confirmed cases in the North West is now 684,292 as of Monday, June 28.
Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show a total of 4,732,434 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.
It means another 14,876 people tested positive across the nation on Sunday (June 27).
These are the figures for the North West
In the North West today (Monday, June 28, 2021), there has been a total of 684,292 confirmed cases since testing began, an increase of 2,763 on the previous day.
There are currently 429 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 87 on ventilation.
A total of 63,185 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.
The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,289.
Of these deaths, 18,045 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.
Blackburn with Darwen - 22,853 (Up from 22,789) +64
Blackpool - 10,622 (Up from 10,575) +47
Bolton - 33,274 (Up from 33,180) +94
Bury - 19,915 (Up from 19,812) +103
Cheshire East - 23,294 (Up from 23,216) +78
Cheshire West and Chester - 23,918 (Up from 23,828) +90
Cumbria - 29,688 (Up from 29,636) +52
Knowsley - 18,368 (Up from 18,300) +68
Lancashire - 112,511 (Up from 112,035) +476
Liverpool - 52,361 (Up from 52,135) +226
Manchester - 62,079 (Up from 61,772) +307
Oldham - 25,540 (Up from 25,348) +192
Rochdale - 23,894 (Up from 23,773) +121
Salford - 27,206 (Up from 27,081) +125
Sefton - 25,997 (Up from 25,875) +122
St Helens - 17,976 (Up from 17,927) +49
Stockport - 23,925 (Up from 23,853) +72
Tameside - 20,476 (Up from 20,393) +83
Trafford - 19,209 (Up from 19,104) +105
Warrington - 19,378 (Up from 19,291) +87
Wigan - 33,344 (Up from 33,146) +198
Wirral - 25,995 (Up from 25,917) +78
Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.
Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.
As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.
This may result in some case totals falling day-to-day.