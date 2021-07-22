Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 5,563,006 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.

It means another 44,104 people tested positive across the nation on Wednesday (July 21).

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Thursday, July 22, 2021), there has been a total of 807,388 confirmed cases since testing began, and increase of 5,322 on the previous day.

There are currently 819 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 120 on ventilation.

A total of 65,630 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,450.

Of these deaths, 18,262 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

A total of 8,970,418 vaccinations have been given in the region, with 4,963,507 first doses and 4,006,911 second doses delivered.

Blackburn with Darwen - 24,980 (Up from 24,889) +91

Blackpool - 13,515 (Up from 13,377) +138

Bolton - 37,057 (Up from 36,854) +203

Bury - 22,982 (Up from 22,834) +148

Cheshire East - 27,830 (Up from 27,633) +197

Cheshire West and Chester - 28,401 (Up from 28,172) +229

Cumbria - 37,479 (Up from 37,084) +395

Knowsley - 20,931 (Up from 20,842) +89

Lancashire - 132,844 (Up from 131,971) +873

Liverpool - 60,772 (Up from 60,489) +283

Manchester - 72,180 (Up from 71,837) +343

Oldham - 30,825 (Up from 30,604) +221

Rochdale - 28,453 (Up from 28,239) +214

Salford - 32,391 (Up from 32,124) +267

Sefton - 30,430 (Up from 30,271) +159

St Helens - 20,982 (Up from 20,875) +107

Stockport - 28,522 (Up from 28,318) +204

Tameside - 24,612 (Up from 24,387) 225

Trafford - 23,362 (Up from 23,181) +181

Warrington - 22,830 (Up from 22,683) +147

Wigan - 40,402 (Up from 40,086) +316

Wirral - 31,391 (Up from 31,194) +197

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.