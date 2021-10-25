Dr Jim Gardner, medical director at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, said the original three symptoms – a fever, loss of smell or taste, and new, continous cough – had “morphed”.

He said: “We are hearing a lot of people say they have had a bad cold or a cough.

"What is clear is those original key symptoms of Covid have now morphed and we are seeing people who have cold or flu-like symptoms being Covid-positive.”

Inside Blackpool Victoria Hospital's Covid Intensive Care Unit (Picture: Chimane Moore)

Dr Gardner said people should use lateral flow tests or, if in any doubt, they should book in for a PCR test.

It comes as Dr Gardner annouced three more Covid-related deaths, taking the Vic’s total to 828.

Some 54 people within 14 days of their first diagnosis were in hospital as of Wednesday, with 25 still being treated for the effects of the disease but no longer considered infectious.

Six were fighting for their lives in intensive care.

Dr Gardner said medics were concerned about “quite striking” surges in community infection rates, including in Wyre, which recorded an all-time high of 718.2 per 100,00 people in the seven days to October 18. Blackpool’s rate was 516.7, while Fylde’s was 496.2.