Lancashire records 93 Covid cases in 24 hours - here are the latest figures for each area in the county
The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lancashire since the start of the pandemic is 126,784 as of Monday, May 17, 2021.
Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.
But from Friday April 9, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.
This may cause some case totals to fall day-to-day.
According to the latest government data, there have now been 98,880 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn and Darwen, now stands at 126,784.
How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?
Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:
Blackburn with Darwen - 18,591 (Up from 18,554) +37
Blackpool - 9,313 (Up from 9,310) +3
Burnley - 10,028 (Up from 10,022) +6
Chorley - 8,039 (Up from 8,027) +12
Fylde - 4,816 (Up from 4,815) +1
Hyndburn - 8,058 (Up from 8,052) +6
Lancaster - 9,547 (Up from 9,543) +4
Pendle - 9,754 (Up from 9,747) +7
Preston - 14,016 (Up from 14,006) +10
Ribble Valley - 4,612 (Down from 4,613) -1
Rossendale - 6,147 (Up from 6,146) +1
South Ribble - 8,183 (No change)
West Lancs - 8,967 (Up from 8,965) +2
Wyre - 6,713 (Up from 6,708) +5
