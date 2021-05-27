Lancashire records 305 Covid cases in 24 hours as Matt Hancock warns up to 75% of new UK cases could be Indian variant
The total number of confirmed cases in Lancashire since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 128,534 as of Thursday, May 27.
There have now been 99,858 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (May 27).
Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn and Darwen, now stands at 128,534.
How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?
Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:
Blackburn with Darwen - 19,334 (Up from 19,239) +95
Blackpool - 9,342 (Up from 9,337) +5
Burnley - 10,138 (Up from 10,115) +23
Chorley - 8,142 (Up from 8,121) +21
Fylde - 4,858 (Up from 4,850) +8
Hyndburn - 8,165 (Up from 8,150) +15
Lancaster - 9,582 (Up from 9,575) +7
Pendle - 9,826 (Up from 9,817) +9
Preston - 14,160 (Up from 14,128) +32
Ribble Valley - 4,672 (Up from 4,655) +17
Rossendale - 6,351 (Up from 6,313) +38
South Ribble - 8,260 (Up from 8,233) +27
West Lancs - 8,981 (Up from 8,979) +2
Wyre - 6,723 (Up from 6,717) +6
