Official figures from the UK Government show infection rates per 100,000 people in the North West increased from 317.7 to 318.4 between August 31 and September 14.

Meanwhile in Wyre, some neighbourhoods saw cases rise by more than 100% during the same period, with only one area seeing cases fall.

As the UK’s chief medical officers recommend vaccinating children aged 12 to 15, we can reveal where Covid cases have surged most since children returned to school in Wyre.

1. Thornton West The case rate in Thornton West has risen by 109%, from 240.9 to 502.7 between August 31 and September 14.

2. Fleetwood Warren The case rate in Fleetwood Warren has risen by 108%, from 216.7 to 450.1 between August 31 and September 14.

3. Thornton East & Carleton West The case rate in Thornton East & Carleton West has risen by 96%, from 264.2 to 517.5 between August 31 and September 14.

4. Fleetwood South East The case rate in Fleetwood South East has risen by 70%, from 305.2 to 517.5 between August 31 and September 14.