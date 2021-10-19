Cases were on the rise in 12 Wyre neighbourhoods in the last week.

Meanwhile, 2 areas in the district have recorded a fall in the number of new cases in the same period.

This comes as the latest data from Public Health England shows that Wyre had the eleventh highest Covid rate in England in the last seven days.

Here are the areas of Wyre which have seen a rise in cases in the week to October 13, 2021, listed from highest to lowest percentage increase.

1. Poulton South There were 65 new cases (up by 109.7%) of Covid recorded in Poulton South in the seven days to October 13. The current rate of infection is 750.4 per 100,000 people. Photo Sales

2. Poulton North & Carleton East There were 75 new cases (up by 102.7%) of Covid recorded in Poulton North & Carleton East in the seven days to October 13. The current rate of infection is 923.3 per 100,000 people. Photo Sales

3. Fleetwood Rossall & Chatsworth There were 54 new cases (up by 92.9%) of Covid recorded in Fleetwood Rossall & Chatsworth in the seven days to October 13. The current rate of infection is 853.6 per 100,000 people. Photo Sales

4. Fleetwood Warren There were 63 new cases (up by 85.3%) of Covid recorded in Fleetwood Warren in the seven days to October 13. The current rate of infection is 1,050.2 per 100,000 people. Photo Sales