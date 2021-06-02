Covid cases increased by 692 in Lancashire over the May Bank Holiday weekend

Public Health England figures show that 100,799 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Tuesday (June 1) in Lancashire, up from 100,107 the same time on Friday.

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

The scenes in Blackpool during May Bank Holiday weekend

These cases are now being removed daily.

The rate of infection in Lancashire now stands at 8,264 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 6,962.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 12,733 over the period, to 4,490,438.

Lancashire's cases were among the 623,377 recorded across the North West, a figure which rose by 3,524 over the period.