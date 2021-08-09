Blackpool Victoria Hospital boss says 6 Covid patients are fighting for their lives in latest update on admissions, deaths and recoveries

He said there were a total of 30 patients being treated for Covid on the hospital's wards as of Wednesday last week

He said six of those people were in intensive care, with some on ventilators, whilst another 24 patients were being treated on general wards.

A further 10 patients no longer classed as Covid-positive remain in hospital for treatment.

There were 30 patients with Covid being treated in Blackpool Victoria Hospital as of Wednesday last week, with six fighting for their lives in intensive care, said the hospital's medical director Dr Jim Gardner

But the number of people being admitted to the hospital with Covid is declining, said the hospital boss, with new admissions down 30% in a week.

Dr Gardner said: "This time last week the numbers were higher than that. We had 43 active Covid-positive patients, against 30 today.

"Fingers crossed we are starting to see another reduction in our ... patient numbers.

"But we are seeing some very poorly people and I’m very sorry to say we’ve had four more Covid-related deaths to declare in the last week so condolences to the families of those people involved.

"It reminds us that Covid still is and can be a very dangerous illness and we have seen some instances in pregnant ladies and I just want to re-emphasise the point that for ladies who are pregnant the vaccine is indicated and it’s really important for the protection of the mum and the baby.

"Please, if you find yourself in the category, will you come forward and have some immunisation? It’s in your interest and your baby’s interest."

Dr Gardner, who is medical director for both Blackpool Victoria Hospital and the Clifton Hospital in St Annes, said that, while there was a "very steep peak" in community infection rates a fortnight ago, with the rate per 100,000 people standing at over 800, which he described as "very scary" and "the highest we have seen", the number has now fallen.

He said during his weekly coronavirus briefing: "I’m pleased to say that peak was very sharp", and said the number continues to fall.

He added: “The prevalence per 100,000 for Blackpool is showing at 491 whereas last week it was 686. For Fylde it’s 344 against 526 last week. And for Wyre it’s 334 against 539 the week before.

"There could be lots of reasons for that – schools closing for the summer holidays, but surely also some really important behavioural things that everybody is abiding by.

"It’s still so important to think about your own safety and other people’s safety in terms of wearing masks in public places and social distancing and, of course, our old favourite hand washing, which is still shown to be the most effective way to remove the virus from hands and from transmission."

