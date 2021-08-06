Blackpool sees the biggest daily increase in cases as Lancashire records 606 new infections

There have now been 141,320 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (August 6).

Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, now stands at 182,248.

This is how many coronavirus cases there have been in each area of Lancashire

The Prime Minister has gambled on trusting the public’s judgment and the protection offered by vaccines as he scrapped mandatory mask-wearing and lifted social distancing requirements.

The so-called "freedom day" went ahead on July 19.

Officials acknowledged that Covid-19 cases and deaths would continue to increase - albeit at a much lower level than before the vaccination programme - but it was now necessary to find a new way to live with the virus.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:

Blackburn with Darwen - 25,669 (Up from 25,633) +36

Blackpool - 15,259 (Up from 15,151) +108

Burnley - 13,870 (Up from 13,829) +41

Chorley - 12,138 (Up from 12,119) +19

Fylde - 7,473 (Up from 7,438) +35

Hyndburn - 11,700 (Up from 11,675) +25

Lancaster - 13,620 (Up from 13,582) +38

Pendle - 12,804 (Up from 12,766) +38

Preston - 19,026 (Up from 18,967) +59

Ribble Valley - 6,773 (Up from 6,753) +20

Rossendale - 9,461 (Up from 9,429) +32

South Ribble - 11,994 (Up from 11,946) +48

West Lancs - 12,138 (Up from 12,082) +56

Wyre - 10,323 (Up from 10,272) +51

