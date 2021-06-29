18 of 22 North West areas record hundreds of new Covid cases as Sajid Javid confirms July 19 as date for lockdown restrictions to end

Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 4,755,078 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.

It means another 22,868 people tested positive across the nation on Monday (June 28).

These are the figures for the North West

People enter from a Covid-19 vaccination centre set up at the Cathedral in Blackburn.

In the North West today (Tuesday, June 29, 2021), there has been a total of 688,460 confirmed cases since testing began, an increase of 4,168 on the previous day.

There are currently 498 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 101 on ventilation.

A total of 63,368 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,289.

Of these deaths, 18,047 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

Blackburn with Darwen - 22,975 (Up from 22,853) +122

Blackpool - 10,679 (Up from 10,622) +57

Bolton - 33,395 (Up from 33,274) +121

Bury - 20,038 (Up from 19,915) +123

Cheshire East - 23,419 (Up from 23,294) +125

Cheshire West and Chester - 24,035 (Up from 23,918) +117

Cumbria - 29,881 (Up from 29,688) +193

Knowsley - 18,468 (Up from 18,368) +100

Lancashire - 113,243 (Up from 112,511) +732

Liverpool - 52,622 (Up from 52,361) +261

Manchester - 62,530 (Up from 62,079) +451

Oldham - 25,630 (Up from 25,540) +90

Rochdale - 24,036 (Up from 23,894) +142

Salford - 27,424 (Up from 27,206) +218

Sefton - 26,165 (Up from 25,997) +168

St Helens - 18,055 (Up from 17,976) +79

Stockport - 24,067 (Up from 23,925) +142

Tameside - 20,616 (Up from 20,476) +140

Trafford - 19,376 (Up from 19,209) +167

Warrington - 19,426 (Up from 19,378) +48

Wigan - 33,580 (Up from 33,344) +236

Wirral - 26,180 (Up from 25,995) +185

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.