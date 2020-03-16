Coronavirus in Lancashire: Live Covid-19 updates | Emergency coronavirus legislation to be published | Lancashire County Council reviews 'non-essential services' | All schools to shut, with nurseries and colleges asked to close
Here are the latest developments related to the global coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak, which has reached Lancashire...
Got any tips, or seen something you think people need to know about? Email us at editorial@blackpoolgazette.co.uk or send us a message on our Facebook page..