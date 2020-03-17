Call for former nurses to return to frontline in Lancashire to fight coronavirus

A health trust is calling for former nurses in Lancashire to return to the profession in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust today issued a rallying call for registered nurses who wish to work again to sign up to their bank.

The invitation was issued by the Director of Nursing and Quality Maria Nelligan to everyone who has previously worked for the Trust as a registered nurse or in a clinical role, but has retired or given up work recently.

The nursing bank, which supports people to sign up for flexible temporary hours across a number of wards, community settings and Trust sites, is easy to access online.

Maria Nelligan, Executive Director of Nursing and Quality at the Trust, explained: “We are keen to encourage valuable retired or former members of staff to come back and work in a clinical role. We are also interested in hearing from any registered nurses looking for work.

“This can be easily facilitated through our staff bank system and we would like to see as many people as possible sign up. We recognise the expertise and knowledge this group of people could bring to the Trust and will actively support their work-life balance. Our message is clear: if you want to work we will have something for you, just get in touch.”

Anyone interested in taking up this opportunity should email staff.bank@lancashirecare.nhs.uk and register on the bank. Alternatively the Trust can be contacted by phone on 01772 773 598.

Maria added: “We will provide refresher training and we will pay National Medical Council registration for the first year, as well as the cost of any DBS checks required.”