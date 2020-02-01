Blackpool's Big Brother contestant and X Factor hopeful Ryan Ruckledge says he's being 'tested for deadly coronavirus' in alarming Instagram posts

Former Big Brother contestant and X Factor hopeful Ryan Ruckledge sparked panic after telling his Instagram followers he may have caught the deadly coronavirus.

The Blackpool man said early last month he had been suffering from "a cold and chest problems for about a week now" before recently uploading two snaps to Instagram showing him wearing a mask and lying stricken in bed.

His post, which was shared to 92,000 followers on the social media site, said: "Been tested for Corona Virus and they think I've contracted it.

"Being sent to royal Victoria infirmary in Newcastle! Really can't believe what's going on! Why me? How? Currently sat in a room on my own waiting to be taken.

"I'll keep my phone for as long as I can and keep you updated! I'm so upset as you can see. Had me on drips and tests! I'm hearing story's people being put in quarantine for 2 weeks and don't have a clue what's going on! #coronavirus #coronavirusoutbreak"

He added in a reply to a concerned user: "Someone in my apartment block has not long been back," in an apparent reference to China, where the coronavirus has infected thousands and killed more than a hundred people so far.

Ryan Ruckledge said in an Instagram post, which has now been removed, that medics believed he had the deadly coronavirus (Pictures: Ryan Ruckledge/Instagram)

Ryan's post had been removed by this morning, and he moved to re-assure people on his Facebook page last night.

Confirming he does not have the deadly virus, he said he did not "want to worry anyone" and had been "self-diagnosing myself with stuff, being dramatic due to me having an underlining problem..."

He said he "put two and two together and thought the worse but I haven't got it, guys, thank God..."

Ryan entered ITV talent contest The X Factor in 2015, and left at the boot camp stage.

The former Big Brother and X Factor contestant later said he had "self-diagnosed" in a panic and did not have coronavirus (Picture: Ryan Ruckledge/Facebook)

He entered the Big Brother house the following year.

Two people in the UK, reported to be Chinese nationals staying at a hotel in York, have been confirmed to have the virus, while Brits evacuated from Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, are being kept in quarantine at a hospital on the Wirral for two weeks.

On Thursday, the UK's four chief medical officers raised the risk level of the illness from low to moderate and the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared an international public health emergency.

The United States declared a public health emergency on last night, with President Donald Trump signing an order which will temporarily bar entry for most foreign nationals who have travelled in China within the last 14 days.

British ministers said the Government will send another plane to Wuhan to rescue British citizens if needed.

Families had been told relatives with Chinese passports would be unable to join them after Chinese officials denied them permission to leave the country.

That decision was reversed hours before the plane was due to depart, but some people did not have time to get to the airport.

JPIMedia understands the Foreign Office is working with EU countries to add British passengers to any rescue flights they may charter back from Wuhan.

Chinese health officials said early on Saturday the death toll in the country from the virus had risen to 259, with the number of known cases rising from 9,962 to 11,791.

No deaths have occurred outside China, although cases have been confirmed across at least 23 countries.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed that of the Sars epidemic, although death rates are lower.

Many other countries, including Australia, South Korea, Singapore and New Zealand, have said they plan to quarantine evacuees for two weeks to avoid spread of the virus.

Russia, Mongolia and North Korea have also announced they will close their land borders with China to guard against the spread of the virus.