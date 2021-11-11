12 care homes deemed to require improvement or be inadequate by CQC this year

Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre care homes: The 12 deemed to be 'requiring improvement' or 'inadequate' by the Care Quality Commission this year

These care homes in Blackpool and surrounding areas have been inspected in 2021 by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and told that they "require improvement" or are "inadequate".

By Colin Ainscough
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 1:50 pm

This latest information is taken from the CQC website on November 11, 2021 - any care home currently being inspected have not been included.

Images are for illustrative purposes only. Here is more information about how the CQC inspection process works.

1. Feng Shui House Care Home

Feng Shui House Care Home / 661 New South Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1RN / Inadequate / Inspected May 22, 2021

2. Cleveleys Nursing Home

Cleveleys Nursing Home / 19 Rossall Road, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 1DX / Inadequate / Inspected September 17, 2021

3. Carlin Lodge

Carlin Lodge / 40 Carlin Gate, Blackpool, FY2 9QT / Requires improvement / Inspected October 2, 2021

4. Alexandra Nursing Home

Alexandra Nursing Home / Moorland Road, Poulton Le Fylde, FY6 7EU / Requires Improvement / Inspected April 8, 2021

