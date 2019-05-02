All you need to know about when Blackpool pharmacies will be open this bank holiday

People living on the Fylde coast will be able to access a number of local pharmacies this Bank Holiday Monday.

With doctors’ surgeries closed for an extra day, patients in the area will be able to visit their local pharmacist for help with any minor ailments or health concerns.

Pharmacies will be available in Blackpool, Fleetwood, Cleveleys and St Annes. For full details and opening times, visit www.fyldecoastccgs.nhs.uk/huhy

Help Us Help You is a new campaign to help make it easier for people to understand the things they can do to manage their own health and get the best out of the NHS. If you need medication, your first port of call will be the pharmacies that are open.

On May Day Monday, May 6, pharmacies will be open at:

Blackpool

• Boots on Bank Hey Street FY1 4TE (10.30am-4.30pm).

• Whitegate Health Centre on Whitegate Drive FY3 9ES (8am-9pm).

• Morrisons on Squires Gate Lane FY4 2AY (10am-4pm).

• Lloyds pharmacy in Sainsury’s on Red Bank Road FY2 9HH (9am-5pm).

• Lloyds pharmacy on Talbot road FY1 1LR (11am-4pm).

Fylde and Wyre

• Boots Pharmacy on Victoria Road, Cleveleys FY5 1BS (9am-5.30pm).

• Morrisons Pharmacy, Amounderness Way, Cleveleys FY5 3TS (10am-4pm)

• Asda Pharmacy on Dock Street, Fleetwood FY7 6NU (9am-6pm).

• Lloyds Pharmacy in the Sainsbury’s Store on St Andrews Road North in St Annes FY8 2DH (9am-5pm).

Alternative health services such as the urgent treatment centres in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool and in Dock Street, Fleetwood, will be available as usual.

For more serious conditions you can go to the Urgent Treatment Centres in Blackpool, Whitegate Drive and Fleetwood, Dock Street. If you’re not sure where to go or what to do you can call NHS 111. A fully trained assessor will listen to your symptoms, provide advice and if needed, direct you straightaway to the local service that can best meet your needs. The helpline is completely free of charge and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You may also visit the new website, www.111.nhs.uk, for advice.