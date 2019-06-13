Youngsters do their bit to spruce up Fleetwood park

Pupils from five Fleetwood primary schools have done a blooming good job in sprucing up the town's pocket park.

They have planted a variety of flowering plants which will soon bud and add some glorious colour to the centre of the town - and boost its North West in Bloom display.

The park, adjacent to the town's library on North Albert Street, is a much loved amenity in Fleetwood.

Pupils from St Wultan's, Charles Saer, Shakespeare, Flakefleet and Chaucer primary schools joined members of Fleetwood Rotary Club and Wyre Council gardeners in the planting work.

Many of the youngsters are also RotaKids, the youngest age group associated with Rotary.

Fleetwood Rotary President Derrik Foulkes said: "Our RotaKids have done a brilliant job and enjoyed being involved.

"The park is in a prime position near Fleetwood Market and it’s a great attraction and a good example of Rotary involvement in our community."

Fleetwood Rotary supports eight RotaKids clubs in the town alone, an impressive increase from there being just one group in the whole North West Rotary District in 2009.