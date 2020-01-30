Trinity Hospice receives £3,000 after Fleetwood school's elf run

Fleetwood’s Chaucer Primary School has presented Trinity Hospice with an ‘elfy’ amount of money.

The school, on Chaucer Road, handed over an impressive £3,000 to the hospice after taking part in a sponsored elf run and non-uniform day over the festive period.

Chaucer Primary School's elf run

That event was a special tribute to Carole Jackson, who was the office manager at Chaucer for 24 years before her death from cancer this year, aged just 58.

The non-uniform day was also a fund-raiser for Trinity Hospice, whose staff cared for Carole.

So generous was the support for the event that it exceeded the expected target of £1,500,

Chaucer’s Andrea Logue, one of the organisers of the fundraiser, said: “We held a special assembly to present our cheque to Chloe Rossall from Trinity Hospice and Brian House for £3000.

“She said that no school has ever raised that amount.

“It is all down to the fantastic parents at Chaucer and I would like to thank them for all their brilliant support.”

At the time of the elf run, Chaucer head teacher Claire Murphy, said: “Carole would have loved it, everyone did her proud and the number of children in elf costumes was brilliant.

“She was a very popular member of staff here at Chaucer.”