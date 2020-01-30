Trinity Hospice receives £3,000 after Fleetwood school's elf run

Chloe Rossall from Trinity Hospice and Brian House, with Chaucer Primary School youngsters
Fleetwood’s Chaucer Primary School has presented Trinity Hospice with an ‘elfy’ amount of money.

The school, on Chaucer Road, handed over an impressive £3,000 to the hospice after taking part in a sponsored elf run and non-uniform day over the festive period.

Chaucer Primary School's elf run

That event was a special tribute to Carole Jackson, who was the office manager at Chaucer for 24 years before her death from cancer this year, aged just 58.

The non-uniform day was also a fund-raiser for Trinity Hospice, whose staff cared for Carole.

So generous was the support for the event that it exceeded the expected target of £1,500,

Chaucer’s Andrea Logue, one of the organisers of the fundraiser, said: “We held a special assembly to present our cheque to Chloe Rossall from Trinity Hospice and Brian House for £3000.

“She said that no school has ever raised that amount.

“It is all down to the fantastic parents at Chaucer and I would like to thank them for all their brilliant support.”

At the time of the elf run, Chaucer head teacher Claire Murphy, said: “Carole would have loved it, everyone did her proud and the number of children in elf costumes was brilliant.

“She was a very popular member of staff here at Chaucer.”