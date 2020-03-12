This how a Fylde coast school is spending £10,000 it won in last year's Swallowdale Children's Trust giveaway

Once again The Gazette has teamed up with Swallowdale Children’s Trust, to give away a massive £10,000 to help young people under the age of 25 across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

Now in its eighth year, the prize pot this time around will see the total handed out to help support young people across the Fylde coast since 2013 climb to more than £110,000.

And we want schools, community groups, sports clubs, charities and societies to take part and bid for a share of the cash.

The fund will be split between several winners who can show how the money will be spent to help young people.

The Gazette’s regional promotions and events manager Sue Bentley said: “The schools, community groups, sports clubs, charities and societies are eligible to apply for a share of the £10,000 which will make a fantastic difference to your cause.

“You may need a new clubhouse, or essential equipment, or financial assistance to improve facilities to benefit the whole group. Or perhaps you want to take your members on a special costly trip.

“Individuals may be in need of essential items to improve their day to day lives, or need to attend costly training or education courses to help you succeed with your career aspirations.

“So if you or your organisation are in need of some financial help, then we want to hear from you. This is a fantastic opportunity, so don’t delay, contact us now.”

Chairman Nigel Law said: “The Trustees of the Swallowdale Children’s Trust are delighted that The Gazette has agreed again to join forces with us to give grants to the total value of £10,000.

“We want people to be able to show to us that the money we may award them will benefit them and benefit the local community because it’s a double-edged gift.

“We want to see some benefit to society in general from the money we donate.

“This giveaway will enable groups and individuals to make applications via The Gazette for a share of this substantial pot of money.

“The Trustees will be keen to follow up and see what difference the outcome has made for the winners and how successful it has been.”

Last year, £10,000 was won by Red Marsh Special School in Thornton.

The Holly Road school is putting the money towards transforming its playground into an interactive play area that can benefit all of its pupils and is expected to open in September.

Some of the notable parts to the new playground include some football playing court as well as a ‘play road’ for pupils to drive their toys on.

Deputy headteacher Jenny Slater said: “If we didn’t have the money from places like the Swallowdale Trust none of this could happen. With all the budget cuts recently, the playgrounds would be last on our agenda for spending because we couldn’t afford it.

“Playgrounds are so important for all our pupils and as you can see they are not a stimulating environment. We have lots of pupils in school using this area of all ages and it’s a very uneven surface and we have pupils out here who use walkers for their physical development.

“There is also no place for shade so pupils can’t come out and sit down and read a book without a shaded area.”

Jenny also said that the pupils themselves have had a hand in creating the designs for the new playground.

She said: “Our designs have been really pupil-led, so the pupils that can have been in consultation with a playground company.

“We have looked at what the pupils really need and because we do have a range of pupils we needs we have had to look at lots of different areas and equipment.

“We have got accessible play equipment that pupils can enjoy, we have got stimulating resources so learning can continue outside the classroom.

“We have also added areas of shade for pupils who aren’t as mobile so they can and sit and relax outside without the sun and shelter from the rain.”

Nigel said the school’s plans show what a donation from the trust can do and is looking forward to seeing the plans come to fruition.

He said: “I think seeing the basic playground that we are standing in today was a little bit of a shock because you expect schools dealing with pupils with the difficulties they have to have everything that is available to them.

“The plans that we have seen show what can be made available both in relation to their ability to play but also their ability to learn and the fact that Swallowdale has been able to contribute £10,000 towards that is quite satisfying. I think it will be exciting to come back in September and see it fully completed.”