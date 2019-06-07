St Wulstan's and St Edmund's School pride for girls football team in their first tournament

Junior Gazette: By Brooke MacDonald and Poppy Moran

On Friday May 17, year 3/4 girls from St. Wulstan’s and St. Edmund’s Catholic Primary School drove to a football tournament at Pool foot Farm.

They were Brooke, Poppy, Eva, Ava, Mia, Katie, Naomi and Audrey.

When we arrived, the matches were five minutes each way. We played against a lot of different teams like Rossall,Larkhome, Sacred Heart and a few others.

We had one substitute every match and we took turns being that person.

Every match, Brooke and Poppy took turns being captain. To decide which team kicked of first we played rock, paper, scissors.

The team that lost would kick off in second half while the winners kicked off first half. Our goalie was Katie and she saved most goals.

All the girls played well and there were some very close matches. In the end in the first league we came 5th out of 20, after finishing 2nd in both mini leagues. It was very fun and we were proud of ourselves as many of our team had never played a competitive match. It was a good experience for most as most of us have just started playing and were not very experienced.

Thank you to the organisers and the referees.