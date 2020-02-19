New youth centre could open in Fleetwood

A newly-built youth centre is being proposed for Fleetwood with hopes it could engage bored and isolated young people in the town.

The Boathouse Youth, the charity behind the project, says youths in the town feel too many amenities are based in other parts of the Fylde coast and they feel cut off.

Scale model of the proposed new youth centre at Fleetwood

Private sector funding for the “half a million pounds” project has already been secured, Boathouse says.

The Blackpool-based charity, which has two existing centres in the resort’s South Shore and Grange Park areas, says the Fleetwood youths they spoke to feel they get a bad name for anti-social behaviour in the town but just want to have activities which can keep them occupied.

The two-storey building would be constructed on land at the rear of St Nicholas Church on Broadway.

A planning application has now been lodged with Wyre Council for a two-storey building with detached garage for storage and car parking provision.

Laurance Hancock, chief executive officer of The Boathouse Youth, said: “This project will be our first involvement with Fleetwood and we believe there is a real need there for youth activities in the town.

“In many ways the young people are facing the same issues os those in Blackpool, but there is a difference.

“While Blackpool is almost like a city in some respects, with quite a lot going on, Fleetwood is much smaller and the young people there feel cut off.

“The young people we spoke to say Fleetwood has no sixth form, no cinema, no main youth club, no major outdoor facilities like a skate park, no train station.

“They are proud to come from their town and don’t want to escape from it by going out of town to do things – they just want it to be better so they don’t have to.

“We would offer a range of activities at the one site and they would all be free of charge.

“Apart from the activities at the centre we would also be able to offer outdoor activities away from the site.

“We have carried out consultations around Fleetwood – we’ve spoken to the police, Wyre Council, the St Nicholas congregation and also liaised both boys and girls at Fleetwood House School.”

The first floor space would be large enough to include activities such as badminton and five-a-side football, in addition to various arts and crafts activities.

Downstairs there would be a room called The Base with a permanent set-up of pool table, table football, table tennis and karaoke, and then a smaller hall for “messy play”, baking, coking and the creative arts.

The sessions would be aimed at young people aged five to 18.

Some objections to the planning application have been lodged with Wyre, raising concerns over lack of light for nearby homes, as well as noise and parking issues.

Mr Hancock says that if planning permission were to be granted, he would expect the centre to be ready to use within 12 months of such approval being given.