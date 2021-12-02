The Gazette Education Awards at Blackpool Football Club. The winners are pictured here - congratulations to everyone!
Meet the winners of The Gazette’s annual education awards

Teachers, staff and pupils were honoured for their hard work and achievements at The Gazette’s annual education awards night.

By Julia Bennett
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 4:55 am

The awards evening, sponsored by Blackpool and The Fylde College and Ameon, was presented by Ged Mills and Hayley Kay and Gazette editor Nicola Adam.

And musical theatre students from Blackpool School of Arts performed a medley from the musical ‘The Prom’ at the event at Blackpool Football Club.

Take a look at the incredible winners:

Secondary School of the Year Award winners, Highfield Leadership Academy receive their award from Blackpool and the Fylde College Head of 16-19 Philip Grant (left)

Primary School of the The Year Award Winners Highfurlong receive their award from JPI Media Sales Manager Maria Pierce.

Unsung Hero Award winner Dave Ashworth of Baines School (left) receives his award from Cardinal Newman College Assistant Principal Tony Aspinall

Jemma Orange of Lotus School (centre) receives the Academic Resilience in Actions Award from Daniell Aoslin and Hannah Eaglestone of Headstart.

