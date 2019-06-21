Junior Gazette: Writing the news is dream come true for Flakefleet Primary School duo

Erin Barlow and Inugi Wehigala, Flakefleet

We go to Flakefleet Primary School and we had a dream which was to create a school newspaper.

Last week we went to the Blackpool Gazette to find out how to do it.

Paul Berentzen, the news editor, showed us round and told us what everyone does.

Then he answered our questions about the different people who contribute to making a newspaper.

The whole morning was cool. The screen showing what people were reading the most was really interesting and we got to look at all the different parts of the newspaper.

But the best bit was sitting at a desk next to some of the staff and using the computers to type this article to go in the paper.

We now have loads of ideas for our own newspaper.