GCSE Results Day 2021: A fifth of Rossall School Year 11s bag top grade 9

Over 55 per cent of all entries awarded were a grade 7 or above at the school in Broadway, Fleetwood, with a fifth of all grades achieving the top grade nine.

Pupils studying Art, Latin and enrichment subjects including Ancient Greek, Business Studies and Mandarin all achieved 100 per cent of their grades being 7 - 9.

Headteacher Jeremy Quartermain said “During this most difficult of years, Rossallians have excelled in every regard. These outstanding results are attributable to the indomitable spirit of our pupils and their teachers.

Rossall School celebrates top grades for GCSE Results Day 2021. Pic: Rossall School

“World-class teaching and the high aspirations and strong work ethic of our pupils serve to set Rossall apart as a unique community in this part of the UK.

“A burgeoning pupil, top-class academic results and sporting success on a national and international stage means that we will remain the obvious choice for families who want excellence within a compassionate and warm community."

A significant proportion of the cohort achieved nothing less than a grade 7 this summer and with such a strong set of grades, backed up by excellent performance in rigorous examinations, pupils are looking forward to the start of their courses at Rossall Sixth Form.

Alice Christy achieved nine grade nines, a grade 8 and an A* in her Higher Project Qualification which was a detailed study of gender identity.

She said, “I am staying at Rossall to do my A Levels in chemistry, Biology, Maths and Psychology. I then hope to go on to study Medicine at university and ultimately train to become a doctor.”

Kai Wagner’s 12 GCSEs, all at grade 7 or above, were "a testament to his intellectual curiosity and determination to make the most of academic opportunities available on and off timetable," Rossall staff said.

Among his grade eights and nines, Kai was most proud of his grade seven in Astronomy, a notoriously challenging subject offered in only a handful of UK schools that prepares pupils successfully for academically rigorous courses in theoretical physics.

He said, “I am very happy to have the opportunity to continue my education in Rossall, starting next year. I’ll be studying the IB with the subject Maths AA, Physics, Geography, History, German, and English, with the hope of studying Mathematics or Astrophysics at university.”

Sherman Wong joined Rossall school from Hong Kong at the start of Year 11.

Along with his commitment to football through the Rossall Football programme throughout the year, he also achieved a strong set of GCSE grades in nine subjects.