Fleetwood Town midfielder Harrison Biggins raises profile of youth scheme at Fleetwood High School

By Fleetwood Town Community Trust

Fleetwood Town Community Trust and Fleetwood Town came together this week to spread awareness of the National Citizen Service programme.Fleetwood midfielder Harrison Biggins was in attendance at the local high school to take part in activities with the pupils - which ranged from Year 9 to Year 11. The event was to raise awareness of the upcoming NCS programme, which will see a group of students take part in a three week programme. It consists of a week away in North Wales, a residential week at University of Cumbria to work on key life skills such as cooking, self defence and much more, with the final week being a community project.

Midfielder with some of the pupils at Fleetwood High School

The Trust held a summer programme at Tower Wood in the Lake District, with a week at Myerscough College and out in the community. If you want to find out more email john.hartley@fleetwoodtownfc.com