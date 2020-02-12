Fleetwood Town FC trio share their stories with schools at Children's World Mental Health workshop

Fleetwood Town Community Trust

Three Fleetwood Town players attended the club’s Community Trust’s Children World Mental Health workshop at Highbury Stadium to share their stories and give advice to the pupils.

Fleetwood Town FC players with pupils from St Wulstan's and St Edmund's, Chaucer and Flakefleet

Lewie Coyle, Paddy Madden and Wes Burns made a surprise visit to the workshop on Thursday afternoon, where three locals primary schools were in attendance – Flakefleet, Chaucer and St Wulstan’s.

The Trust had invited the three schools down for the day to take part in a number of mental health related activities such as a poster awareness campaign, a yoga and mindfulness programme and a resilience, self-esteem and bravery lesson.

This was done in partnership with the Premier League Primary Stars programme and the Place2Be charity – who do what they can to improve children’s mental health.

After all activities were completed, it was time for a question and answer session with the Fleetwood Town players. Students were encouraged to ask health related questions to the panel, with each individual giving honest and open answers. Ash Moreau, The Trust’s Primary and Secondary School Education Manager, delivered programme on the and said: “It was fantastic to see all three schools come down and take part in our event at Highbury Stadium.

“The children will hopefully go away from the day and think about ways in which they can help others as well as themselves. I would like to thank the schools, and the trust for making this day happen.” Cod Army forward, Paddy Madden added: “It’s important that people talk about mental health. It’s such a huge topic at the moment and it was great to see the trust and schools working together.”