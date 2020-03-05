Fleetwood Town Community Trust rolls out Lives Not Knives programme in schools

By Fleetwood Town Community Trust

Fleetwood Town Community Trust is embarking on a new project to reduce knife crime in the area.The police have recently installed knife bins in Blackpool and Fleetwood to give people a safe place to dispose unwanted knives, but is this enough to deal with the underlying drivers of the violence?

Lives Not Knives programme rolled out in schools

Funded by the Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire, the Lives Not Knives project aims is to identify the underlying issues faced by children and young people by addressing the root causes and drivers of knife crime.

Using a trauma-informed approach, the Community Trust will deliver a programme which will support early action that will create long-term changes for young people who face challenges on a daily basis.

Young people will also be given a voice which, with the support of the Community Trust, will contribute towards a step change in their behaviour and attitude and which may also change the way the public and voluntary sectors support this cohort.

The Community Trust will deliver this programme in local primary and high schools, from April 1, through educational workshops which explore themes such as why people carry knives, the effects of knife and drugs within our community, staying out of trouble, tools for becoming a more responsible citizen, and more.

Through interactive activities and role-play, the trust will also build young people’s skills and confidence to cope with peer pressure and make the right choices, giving children opportunities to practice techniques to improve their mental health and learn how to avoid and resolve conflict.

Matt Hilton, chief executive of the Community Trust, said: “This project is not just about engaging with hard-to-reach young people, it is also about working with partners from community, safety and criminal justice to deliver clear outcomes and improvements within our community.

“As well as reducing crime rates within the local area, we’re hoping that this initiative will help disadvantaged young people reach their full potential and become valued members of their community.

“We know from past experience that when working with young people that if we give them a purpose, a team spirit, then responsibility and good behaviour follows, which in turn can lead to a strong focus on citizenship and supporting those that are in need within our own community.

“Young people participating in our project will be encouraged to give valuable skills back to their community in a positive way which will help to build a stronger community with more active citizens working together to tackle their own problems.”

Fleetwood Town Community Trust is a non-profit, self-funding, registered charity which relies on funding and sponsorship to provide socially inclusive engagement programmes to the community.

The Trust offers many activities that provide individuals across the Fylde coast with the chance to participate and enjoy themselves in a fun, friendly environment.

For details about this initiative, please contact Primary and Secondary School Education Manager, Ash Moreau, on Ashley.Moreau@fleetwoodtownfc.com.