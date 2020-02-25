Fleetwood school children talk about feelings in Healthy Heads programme

Hayley Rothwell, Fleetwood Town Community Trust

Fleetwood Town Community Trust, SportActive and the Wyre & Fylde SSP have now helped almost 10,000 primary school children build key character traits through an innovative Healthy Heads programme.

Youngsters taking part in the Healthy Heads programme

Healthy Heads is a mental health programme for primary school children, which combines both classroom work and physical activity.

The bespoke programme, already delivered for more than 40 schools, focuses on character education to help children build key traits such as resilience and self-esteem to help prevent the development of ill mental health.

Rob Larcombe, Director at SportActive and Sports Development Officer (Health and Wellbeing) at Fleetwood Town Community Trust, said: “The impact we are having through this programme is massive and it’s great to be a part of a partnership which supports the values promoted through Healthy Heads.”

“We will continue to work hard with children and teachers in local schools to support positive mental wellbeing through character education.

Fleetwood St Mary’s Catholic Primary School are one of many schools in the area who support this programme and Healthy Heads is being delivered to every class.

“Our children love Healthy Heads,” said Maggie Bottomley, deputy head at St Mary’s,

“The lessons are fun, informative and energetic! The children feel they are able to discuss their feelings, beliefs, and understanding on topics pertinent to mental health.”

For details, contact Rob on info@healthyheadseducation.com or Rob.Larcombe@fleetwoodtownfc.com.