Flakefleet School head recognised with new community award

A new community award for Fleetwood has been presented to the head of Flakefleet Primary School, who made such an impact on this year's Britain's Got Talent TV show.

Dave McPartlin received the inaugural Community Excellence Award, a new accolade being awarded by Fleetwood Town Council to a person who personifies the town's well known community spirit.

Flakefleet head teacher, Dave McPartlin, is presented with Fleetwood Town Council's inaugural Community Excellence Award by Coun Mary Stirzaker and Coun Lorraine Beavers

Mr McPartlin and his crew of youngsters charmed the nation with their unique rendition of Take That’s Rule The World in the final of the popular ITV show - but it was in recognition of his impact on Fleetwood that the award was given.

The handsome star-shaped glass award was presented by Town Council members Mary Stirzaker and Lorraine Beavers, who worked with the Northfleet Avenue school to make sure it was a complete surprise to the popular head.

Mr McPartlin was handed the trophy when he was called to the school assembly on the pretence that he was needed for an important matter.

Coun Stirzaker, chairman of Fleetwood Town Councikl, said: "He was lost for words, for once!

"It was not an easy decision when it came to choosing the first person to receive it - there are lots of people in Fleetwood who do excellent work in the town for the good of the wider community.

"But Mr McPartlin brought the town together and gave the it something special to celebrate and share."

It is now intended to present the Community Excellence Award on an annual basis but in future, members of the community will be asked to nominate potential winners.

Only recently Mr McPartlin was presented with a British Citizenship Award in the House of Lords.

He said: "This came as a genuine surprise and I was so overwhelmed by it I was actually lost for words, I didn't know what to say.

"It is the local stuff that is most important so to receive this award from Fleetwood Town Council means a lot.

"The community spirit in Fleetwood is brilliant."