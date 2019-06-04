Flakefleet's BGT Homecoming - these were the scenes when the choir returned home
The Britain's Got Talent adventure may be finally over for Flakefleet School Choir after their impressive display in Sunday's final, but there was still one massive chapter left - this huge homecoming welcome.
There were around 200 people waiting to welcome the returning coach back to the Northfleet Avenue school last night, including parents, grandparents, friends and supportive residents from the town. (Pictures by Sean Taylor and Maureen Blair)
Flag-waving crowds gather outside the school to welcome back Flakefleet choir after their stirring performance of Take That's Rule the World in the final of Britain's Got Talent on Sunday. Picture by Sean Taylor
These two supporters had a special balloon ready to greet the Flakefleet School Choir when they returned from the final in London. They were among a couple of hundred to turn out for the 'homecoming'. Picture: Maureen Blair
There was plenty of time for hugs as the Flakey youngsters got off the coach outside the school. Although the school choir did not win Britain's Got Talent, their lively performance, dressed as stars and planets, enchanted the nation and made the town proud.