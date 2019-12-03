Elf run will be Fleetwood school's tribute to Carole

A tribute with a difference is to be paid to a member of staff who was a much-loved face at Fleetwood’s Chaucer Primary School.

Carole Jackson was the office manager at the Chaucer Road school for 24 years, during which time she became popular with staff, children and parents alike.

But everyone at the school was left devastated when Carole died at Trinity Hospice from after a short illness earlier this year, aged just 58.

She left husband Barry and daughter Carley.

With Christmas approaching, the school decided to stage a fun, festive event and agreed that it should service as a fund-raiser for Trinity Hospice in memory of Carole.

This Friday the whole school will take part in a sponsored elf run, along Fleetwood promenade.

The idea is that large numbers of the youngsters turn up in some kind of elf costume on the day.

Andrea Logue, a long-serving teaching assistant at the school, said: “Carole was here at Chaucer for a long time and several generations will remember her with fondness.

“She had been a friendly face at Chaucer since 1995.

“Most of the children at the school today knew her very well.

“This Friday there will be a special non-uniform day at the school, for a small donation, and we’re hoping that we have as many elves as possible taking part.

“We thought this would be a great fund raiser for the hospice and a really good way to pay tribute to Carole and remember her.”

Earlier in the day, the school will be holding a Christmas coffee morning with hot chocolate and mince pies, beginning at 9am.

Trinity Hospice and its children’s wing, Brian House, are well supported in Fleetwood via donations and fundraisers.

The Bispham-based facilities rely on these donations as it costs £8 million a year to run its services.