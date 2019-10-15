Council sends a Halloween warning to Lancashire parents to submit their secondary school applications

Education chiefs have warned parents to apply for their child’s secondary school place, as the deadline is getting scarily close.

The Lancashire County Council deadline for applying for place is Halloween – October 31 – and Lancashire County Council is making sure parents don’t get spooked and miss out.

The council has made its online application system available until 11.59pm on October 31 for all those applying, and say going online via the county council’s website is the quickest and easiest way to apply for a place.

Parents need to submit an application form for all children starting school, especially if the child has an older brother or sister at the school concerned.

If you’re applying for a place for a child starting primary school, the closing date is January 15, 2020, but making sure your application is in early gives you extra time in case there are queries.

For more information, go to www.lancashire.gov.uk/schools. You can also call 0300 123 6707.

Parents whose children attend Lancashire schools or academies, but live in another local authority area, should apply via the local authority where they live.