BGT: Flakefleet Primary School are heading to the Britain's Got Talent final

Following their golden buzzer success, Flakefleet Primary School have made it through to the Britain's Got Talent final.

The boys and girls from the Fleetwood school performed classic 80s song I Need a Hero by Bonnie Tyler, led by their head teacher during last night's semi-final.

The choreographed performance saw the children dressed as wizards, knights, teddy bears and dancing flower pots.

Flakefleet Primary School and The Haunting both made the top three, but the judges then chose Flakefleet to go through, along with the semi-final winners Pc Dave Wardell and his retired police dog Finn.

The school's previous performance earned them a standing ovation from Walliams and his fellow judges Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden - before Walliams pressed the golden buzzer giving them a place in the next round.

Blackpool roller-skating duo Rosie and Adam gave the judges a fright with a daring routine that included the tricky headbanger - which sadly wasn't enough to see them through.

Last week David Walliams surprised the Flakefleet Primary School pupils with an impromptu visit - after making a dramatic arrival by helicopter.

The BGT final will take place on Monday, June 3, 2019.