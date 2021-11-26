Wyre high street businesses offered free online support to boost sales

Wyre Council is supporting local business by launching a new scheme with digital partner Maybe Tech to provide social media training and support to help business welcome customers back to Wyre’s high streets.

The council is offering 1,000 businesses free access for a year to Maybe Tech; an online platform to help businesses boost their social media presence and increase footfall now that COVID restrictions have been eased.

Included in the membership are tools on how to engage with customers online, reach new audiences and compare your social media profile with other local businesses.

The platform also includes access to a local rewards scheme to give residents an incentive to shop locally.

Businesses can sign up to this support for 12 months and receive weekly training sessions online to help improve how they use social media regardless of previous experience.

Maybe tech is the preferred platform for the government’s reopening the high street initiative and companies that have used this platform have reported an increase in sales and customer loyalty.

Coun Alice Collinson, Portfolio Holder for Planning and Economic Development at Wyre Council commented, “Maybe Tech has proven successful in many other areas of the UK already and we want to bring this support to our local businesses.

“This will be a win-win as customers will have access to a variety of discounts and traders will have access to free tools online to monitor their social media performance in order to increase sales.

“I would really encourage business to sign up to this whether you are new to social media or have a lot of experience, as the tools Maybe Tech provide are extremely helpful.

“It’s completely free for 12 months and is a great opportunity as we head into the Christmas season.”