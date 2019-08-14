Workers at Fleetwood's Hesketh House get on their bikes

Staff at a Fleetwood-based pensions agency got on their bikes for a good cause - but they didn't need to leave the building.

Members of staff at the NHS Business Services Authority’s Hesketh House offices held the spinathon on Cycle to Work Day to raise money for the Samaritans and Men’s Shed Fleetwood.

The workers signed up for turns on spin bikes donated for the day by YMCA Fleetwood, and thanks to the supported of colleagues from around the building, raised £304.58 which will be split between the two good causes.

They Samaritans charity was chosen because it is the Authority’s 2019/20 charity partner, while Men’s Shed Fleetwood was chosen by staff at the site because of the work it does locally to tackle social isolation and help those battling with mental health issues.

As well as the spinathon, staff from the YMCA provided free health checks to staff and there were raffles and stalls available.

Louisa Ruman, head of student services at the NHS Business Services Authority said:“It was a great day with a real feel of teamwork and support from colleagues around the

building.

"It was really nice to see everyone get involved.

“Staff at Hesketh House voted to support Men’s Shed for this year as it is a cause close to us all.

"We are deligted to to support two very worthwhile causes to help raise awareness of mental health and break down the barriers and stigma associated with it.

“We are planning more events throughout the year and look forward to continuing to support the charities.”

If you are concerned about your mental health or that of someone you know, you can call the Samaritans free on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org.

For more information about Men’s Shed Fleetwood or to get involved, please visit their Facebook page, just search ‘Men’s Shed Fleetwood’.