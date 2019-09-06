Which Fylde coast hostelry is officially the best pub in the UK?

We’re ale and hearty!

Jubilant pub chiefs at the the Cartford Inn in Little Eccleston are cooking on gas after being named the best Inn in the land.

Dine out at the Cartford Inn in Little Eccleston

The pub by the River Wyre toll bridge, which was originally a 17th century coaching inn, was voted the Inn of the Year at the Great British Pub Awards – the second time it has won the gong.

The judges said: “Passion for excellence, coupled with constant investment and innovation has set The Cartford Inn apart from the pack.

“This is a pub that features 16 luxury en-suite bedrooms, two of which are stunning wood cabins on stilts, while boasting panoramic views of the nearby river and beautiful Lancashire landscape.”

Owner Patrick Beaume, who has invested more than £1m in the venue, heaped praise on staff and his loyal customers for the success.

He said: “We were hoping we would win but you never know.

“It’s a great award for the team, for their commitment and dedication.

“We’re nothing without our customers too so it’s a big thank-you to them.”

And he’s hoping the publicity from the latest award will generate interest outside of Lancashire – and also boost visitors to the region at the same time.

Pictures Martin Bostock'Patrick and Julie Beaume who have invested in turning The Cartford Inn in Little Eccleston in the Fylde countryside into one of a growing number of 'gastropubs'.

“It can only help the momentum and keep building our profile,” he added. “And it’s also great to contribute to Lancashire being a great destination to travel to and eat great food.”

The awards were held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Thursday, with Mock The Week and Outnumbered comedian Hugh Dennis hosting the evening.

Emma Mayoh tweeted: “Brilliant news. Well done team Cartford!”

And Joycelyn Neve. from the Seafood Pub Company, added: “Well deserved, beautiful beautiful pub.”

Andrew Stevenson said: “Wow, congratulations to all.”

Ed Bedington, editor of The Morning Advertiser, which organises the awards, said: “These pubs represent the best in the business, and it’s a real honour for us to be able to celebrate with all our winners and finalists in this year’s competition.”

The Cartford Inn beat Dukes, Sidmouth, Devon, the Port Gaverne, Port Isaac, Cornwall, the Bamburgh Castle Inn in Seahouses, Northumberland, The Boot in Repton, Derbyshire and the Devonshire Arms, Beeley, Derbyshire to the title.

It has been a bumper few weeks for Lancashire hostelries with other venues achieving huge success at various awards events.

Lancashire can now boast the nation’s Pub of the Year and the Dining Pub of the Year, along with the UK’s best restaurant outside London.

Top of the class was the Inn at Whitewell in the Ribble Valley, voted Pub of the Year in the annual Good Pub Guide, published on Thursday.

At the same time the Assheton Arms in the village of Downham carried off the title of Dining Pub of the Year in the same publication.

Tom Parker of the White Swan at Fence near Nelson wasnamed Chef of the Year.

Moor Hall in Ormskirk carried off the title of the UK’s Best Restaurant outside London in the annual poll by the dining review and booking website SquareMeal.