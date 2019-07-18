Sooty comes home to Blackpool with a new place on the Golden Mile for Illuminations 2019

Children’s TV longest running puppet, Sooty, first discovered in Blackpool more than 50 years ago, will take pride of place on the Golden Mile this year as part of a new large-scale Illumination display.

Alongside his famous friends Sweep and Soo, new giant illuminated 3D models will hang just a short distance from the pier, where the glove puppet was first discovered by his creator Harry Corbett.

Puppeteer, stage presenter and screenwriter Richard Cadell, who now owns rights to Sooty having taken over from Matthew Corbett 20 years ago, said it was yet another proud moment for the little bear in a long show reel of career highlights.

Bringing Sooty along for the grand reveal at Tuesday’s Illuminations preview, he said: “As a little boy coming up the motorway every year to enjoy the Lights with my family, I could never have imagined I’d one day be presenter of the Sooty show but the one to also bring him home to Blackpool for a new Illuminations display.

“It’s quite emotional - being able to enjoy again a slice of childhood - from meeting the Prime Minister to Prince Charles, this is a new milestone and massive for me to be a part of.

Sooty painting new Sweep Illumination

“We’ll be back for the big Switch-On and really looking forward to seeing the Lights in place.

"Sooty means so much to so many people, children now who are fans of the show but also the mums, dads, grandmas, grandads who will have such fond memories themselves of Sooty, when Harry Corbett introduced him all those years ago.”