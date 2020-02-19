Solar powered ice rink proposed for Fleetwood

Proposals to establish a solar-powered ice rink in Fleetwood have been put forward as a possible economic booster for the town.

The project is the brainchild of businessman and engineer Bob Long, who has also been one of the drivers of the Wyre tidal energy “barrage” project.

Mr Long, who has spoken to Fleetwood councillors about the ice rink project, has earmarked one of the vacant Fylde Ice buildings as a potential site for the scheme, which is in early stages.

The scheme would be set up through Mr Long’s company Ice Bank Ltd and would make use of the enterprise’s own technology, EnergiVault, which he has patented.

One of the key attributes of this is the ability to create ice using energy from solar panels and these would be located on the roof of the rink building.

Mr Long, who lives in Thornton and has his business base there, grew up in Fleetwood and says he is keen to help regenerate the town.

He said: “It is new technology but what this particular project has is economic potential.

“The idea is that the rink building, 30 metres by 60 metres, has the potential from solar panels to generate around three times the energy you would need to maintain the ice for the rink, using around eight hours of daylight.

“And we would be able to bank that energy.”

Mr Long says that the ice could be removed so effectively that the building could be a multi-use facility, capable of playing host to other indoor sports events or event concerts.

His idea would be for this facility to be owned by the people of Fleetwood rather than a company and he would seek a consortium of ‘governors’ to oversee it, potentially business people.

He added: “This would be a 3,000 seater rink.

“There is a North West hockey club which i know is looking for a permanent home, this could be it,”

Mr Long says the potential to use solar energy to create cooling systems could also have massive potential for countries with high levels on sunlight and he says he has had enquiries from Jordan and Dubai about the technology.

He added: “The way it works, it is not even necessary to have constant hot and bright weather to produce the high levels of energy.”

There are plans, he says, to discuss the potential with interested parties in Fleetwood in the near future.

Meanwhile, Mr Long says the tidal energy scheme, under the banner of Natural Energy Wyre (NEW), is still moving forward and he anticipates further progress this year.