New planning application for 80 homes near Garstang

A full planning application has been submitted to build 80 new homes on farmland at Catterall.

The planned major development off the Preston Lancaster New Road would see the creation of 56 three and four bedroomed homes for sale and 24 two and three bedroomed homes for rent.

The 3.50 hectare site is also located alongside part of Cock Robin Lane and Blackthorn Avenue.

The proposed site for 80 new homes is off Cock Robin Lane and the Preston Lancaster New Road at Catterall, near Garstang.

A report to Wyre Council notes that full demolition of any existing buildings on site with the exception of a sub-station would be required and that some of the land is known to be contaminated.

The application has been made by Anwyl Homes Lancashire with the applicants listed as Richard Greenwood, Caroline Freer, David Edge and Philip Edge.

The development would include public open space and a play area. If approved the application advises it would be necessary to divert a public right of way.

The social/affordable/intermediate rental housing would comprise 12 two bedroomed homes and 12 three bedroomed homes.

The "market housing" would comprise 32 three bedroomed and 24 four bedroomed houses. Some 184 car parking spaces would be required.

Highways England have raised no objections to the proposal.