New hope for Fleetwood gaming lounge

The owners of a Fleetwood-based gaming lounge are hopeful that a change of premises can save it after impending closure loomed.

GYGO - which stands for Get Your Game On - opened on Dock Street in July, to a flurry of interest from fans of console games.

The new enterprise, launched by Fleetwood couple Naomi Railton, 27, and 33 year old Nick Cannon, made a promising start.

But two weeks ago the couple posted on the business’ Facebook page that they were reluctantly going to have close up for good by November 17, due to a fall in trade.

The couple said all bookings up to that point would be honoured.

However, the business has been handed a potential lifeline with a new premises on busier Lord Street, close to Fisherman’s Walk, whose bigger size will allow them to expand activities.

Naomi, of Elm Street, said: “It is great news. “After we put the message up, there was a big reaction from local people.

“The problem was that not enough people were coming in and it turns out that a lot of people in Fleetwood still didn’t know we were there.

“We weren’t making enough profit to keep going.”

However, with the switch in premises, the couple believe the more promising location and the bigger space will potentially offer the business a new lease of life, with the rent deemed affordable.

The business will move into the new premises on Saturday November 9. Naomi said: “We were devastated at the thought of having to close.

“There are some young people who have become regulars who did not really go out before.

“The children who came on their own left with new friends, the people who had trouble leaving their homes due to anxiety found a new release, the autistic children who visited who nobody realised were there because they fit right in with the other players,

“People say there is not enough for young people to do in Fleetwood and we are offering something.”

The new premises will include a pool table and retro games like Pacman downstairs, and the main gaming lounge with more modern games, upstairs.

Naomi added: “In Blackpool they have trampolines and go-karts, Cleveleys has a cinema, Thornton has got bowling at the YMCA but Fleetwood always seems to miss out.”

The couple are keen to encourage other businesses to try their hand in Fleetwood, in a bid to liven up Lord Street and bring people into the town centre.

Meanwhile, Wyre Council is bidding for a share of Government cash to revive the town centre, having been awarded funds to put a business plan together.

A number of new businesses have opened in the past 18 months but many agree the high street still needs more.