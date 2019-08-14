New face at Fleetwood Town Council

Fleetwood Town Council has appointed a new clerk.

Irene Tonge was one of half a dozen candidates interviewed for the part-time post, which is a paid role, after they were whittled down from more than 20 applicants.

She succeeds Debra Thornton, who has left the post after three years to take up an administrative post at Lancaster University.

As town clerk, Irene will advise the town council on its legal position and oversee the organisation’s administrative work.

Irene, 59, who is widowed with three grown-up sons and four grandchildren, grew up in Fleetwood and still lives in the town.

She spent many years working for the NHS Pensions Agency at Hesketh House in Fleetwood, where she held a number of roles, including director of customer services and latterly, contracts manager.

She said: “The town council does a lot of good work on behalf of the town, I am delighted to be able to play a part in that.”

Irene’s first full council meeting is on September 17.